Judge Denies Bail for Engineer Linked to Drone Attack
A U.S. judge denied bail to Iranian-born engineer Mahdi Sadeghi, citing flight risk, as he faces charges related to violating export controls and sanctions linked to a deadly drone attack on a U.S. base in Jordan. Sadeghi is accused of helping supply technology for military drones, a charge he denies.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-05-2025 02:41 IST | Created: 07-05-2025 02:41 IST
In a significant courtroom decision, a U.S. district judge has denied bail for Mahdi Sadeghi, an Iranian-born engineer facing charges related to a drone attack on a U.S. military base in Jordan.
Judge Indira Talwani highlighted the flight risk due to Sadeghi's dual citizenship and strong connections to Iran, reversing an earlier decision that had set a $100,000 bond. The allegations include involvement in supplying technology used in military drones linked to Iran-backed militants.
The case draws international attention amid geopolitical tensions, with Iran strongly denying any role in the attack and related accusations.
