Judge Denies Bail for Engineer Linked to Drone Attack

In a significant courtroom decision, a U.S. district judge has denied bail for Mahdi Sadeghi, an Iranian-born engineer facing charges related to a drone attack on a U.S. military base in Jordan.

Judge Indira Talwani highlighted the flight risk due to Sadeghi's dual citizenship and strong connections to Iran, reversing an earlier decision that had set a $100,000 bond. The allegations include involvement in supplying technology used in military drones linked to Iran-backed militants.

The case draws international attention amid geopolitical tensions, with Iran strongly denying any role in the attack and related accusations.

