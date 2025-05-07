Kashmir: A Region Caught in Conflict

India launched strikes on May 7 against what it termed 'terrorist camps' in Pakistan, citing the killing of tourists by Islamist assailants in Kashmir. This follows a pattern of animosity over the region, which both countries claim as their own.

Kashmir's history is tumultuous, marked by wars and political disagreements since the 1947 partition. Originally expected to join Pakistan, Kashmir's accession to India resulted from an invasion by Pakistani forces, leading its then Hindu ruler to seek assistance from India.

In 2019, India's revocation of Kashmir's special autonomous status spurred further tensions. While the government claims violence has declined, political dissent and targeted violence persist, emphasizing the ongoing struggle for stability and peace in the region.

