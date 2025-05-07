Tragedy at Sea: San Diego Boat Capsizing Ends Search

In a tragic turn of events, the search for seven missing individuals following a boat capsizing near San Diego has been called off by the U.S. Coast Guard. The ill-fated vessel, part of a suspected migrant smuggling operation, claimed the lives of up to 10 people.

Despite intense search efforts, the likelihood of finding survivors has diminished due to the frigid sea temperatures off the Californian coast. Coast Guard spokesperson Chief Petty Officer Levi Read stated the probabilities of enduring such an environment beyond a few hours are slim, especially without proper equipment.

The heartbreaking incident underscores the persistent dangers faced by migrants attempting to cross into the United States via maritime routes. As investigators probe this suspected smuggling attempt, attention turns to the broader issue of migrant crossings along the border.

(With inputs from agencies.)