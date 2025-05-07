Operation Sindoor: India's Precision Strikes in Retaliation for Pahalgam Attack

In a decisive reaction to the recent Pahalgam terror attack, the Indian armed forces launched 'Operation Sindoor' early Wednesday morning. The operation targeted nine terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir, including infamous strongholds of Jaish-e-Mohammad in Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba in Muridke.

Executed two weeks following the Pahalgam attack that claimed 26 lives, the operation showcased India's calculated restraint. The Indian Defence Ministry confirmed that while the strikes were significant, no Pakistani military installations were targeted, maintaining a focus on minimizing escalation.

Hemmed in before the strikes, Prime Minister Narendra Modi granted complete operational freedom to the armed forces to chart their response, underlining India's firm resolve to confront terrorism. The response drew criticism from Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who labeled the assault an 'act of war,' whilst India's Defense Minister Rajnath Singh called for a global zero-tolerance approach towards terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)