Left Menu

Operation Sindoor: India's Precision Strikes in Retaliation for Pahalgam Attack

In response to the Pahalgam terror attack, India conducted missile strikes on nine terror targets in Pakistan, including Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammad bases. Operation Sindoor emphasized focused, restrained actions, avoiding Pakistani military facilities. India's swift retaliation aimed to hold attackers accountable while demonstrating its commitment to combating terrorism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-05-2025 09:00 IST | Created: 07-05-2025 09:00 IST
Operation Sindoor: India's Precision Strikes in Retaliation for Pahalgam Attack
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive reaction to the recent Pahalgam terror attack, the Indian armed forces launched 'Operation Sindoor' early Wednesday morning. The operation targeted nine terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir, including infamous strongholds of Jaish-e-Mohammad in Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba in Muridke.

Executed two weeks following the Pahalgam attack that claimed 26 lives, the operation showcased India's calculated restraint. The Indian Defence Ministry confirmed that while the strikes were significant, no Pakistani military installations were targeted, maintaining a focus on minimizing escalation.

Hemmed in before the strikes, Prime Minister Narendra Modi granted complete operational freedom to the armed forces to chart their response, underlining India's firm resolve to confront terrorism. The response drew criticism from Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who labeled the assault an 'act of war,' whilst India's Defense Minister Rajnath Singh called for a global zero-tolerance approach towards terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalation in Red Sea: Israeli Airstrikes Hit Yemeni Port

Escalation in Red Sea: Israeli Airstrikes Hit Yemeni Port

 Global
2
Tragedy Off San Diego Coast: Suspected Migrant Smuggling Attempt Turns Fatal

Tragedy Off San Diego Coast: Suspected Migrant Smuggling Attempt Turns Fatal

 Global
3
Dollar's Decline: Impact of Tariffs on Global Currencies

Dollar's Decline: Impact of Tariffs on Global Currencies

 Global
4
Netanyahu's 'Intensive' Plan: The Fate of Gaza Hangs in Balance

Netanyahu's 'Intensive' Plan: The Fate of Gaza Hangs in Balance

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uzbekistan’s Horticulture Boom: A Green Path to Rural Jobs and Inclusive Growth

From Exporter to Processor: Côte d’Ivoire's Bold Shift in the Cashew Value Chain

Redefining Rural Healthcare: Mozambique’s Scalable Model for Global Health Gaps

Floods, Pests, and Price Shocks: Tackling Sierra Leone’s Agricultural Vulnerabilities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025