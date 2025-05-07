US Embassy Issues Mass Shooting Warning in Honduras

The US Embassy in Honduras issued a stern warning on Tuesday, highlighting the threat of mass shootings targeting three sites in the capital, Tegucigalpa, including a school, a shopping mall, and a government complex. Citizens were advised to steer clear of these locations.

The embassy's alert, shared on the social media platform X, indicated that the potential attacks might happen on the initial date and May 16. However, there was no specific indication that US citizens would be targeted, the announcement clarified.

Honduran Police Director, Juan Manuel Aguilar Godoy, sought to allay public fear, considering the warning an alert rather than a cause for alarm. Eduardo Enrique Reina, Honduras' Foreign Affairs Minister, emphasized that authorities approached the information seriously as it coincides with an election year, aiming to safeguard citizens and the electoral process.

(With inputs from agencies.)