IMF Approves $1 Billion for Pakistan in Landmark Review
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has approved the first review of its $7 billion program with Pakistan, unlocking $1 billion in cash. This approval brings total disbursements under the program to $2 billion. Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed satisfaction following the IMF's decision.
(With inputs from agencies.)