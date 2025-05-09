IMF Approves $1 Billion for Pakistan in Landmark Review

The International Monetary Fund's executive board has given the green light to the first review of its comprehensive $7 billion program with Pakistan, as per a recent announcement by the Pakistani government. This pivotal approval releases $1 billion in cash to aid the country's economic efforts.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif expressed satisfaction over the IMF decision to release a $1 billion tranche to Pakistan, marking a milestone in financial support. His office released a statement confirming the leadership's approval of this fiscal assistance.

This latest review approval brings the disbursements under the substantial $7 billion financial agreement to $2 billion, showcasing ongoing international monetary collaboration.

(With inputs from agencies.)