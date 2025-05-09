Left Menu

Judge Releases Tufts Student Detained Over Pro-Palestinian Op-Ed

A federal judge has ordered the immediate release of Rumeysa Ozturk, a Tufts University student from Turkey detained for six weeks after co-authoring a pro-Palestinian op-ed. The judge cited First Amendment concerns, emphasizing the chilling impact on speech for non-citizens in the United States.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-05-2025 23:28 IST | Created: 09-05-2025 23:28 IST
Judge Releases Tufts Student Detained Over Pro-Palestinian Op-Ed

A federal judge has ordered the Trump administration to release Rumeysa Ozturk, a Tufts University student from Turkey, who was held in a Louisiana detention facility for over six weeks. The arrest followed her co-authoring an opinion piece criticizing her university's response to calls for divesting from companies linked to Israel.

U.S. District Judge William Sessions ruled in Burlington, Vermont, citing concerns for her First Amendment rights and the potential chilling effect on free speech for non-citizens across the country. Ozturk's virtual appearance during the hearing saw her embrace one of her attorneys after the decision.

The case has attracted attention, being part of broader efforts perceived as targeting pro-Palestinian activists on American campuses. Legal representatives argued her detention was unjust and constitutionally troubling. After failing to re-detain another activist, Mohsen Mahdawi, this decision marks a significant legal victory for campaigners advocating for free expression.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diplomatic Moves: Strains and Dialogues Between India and Pakistan

Diplomatic Moves: Strains and Dialogues Between India and Pakistan

 Global
2
Tensions Escalate: India-Pakistan Accusations and Denials

Tensions Escalate: India-Pakistan Accusations and Denials

 Pakistan
3
U.S. Ambassador Vows to Counter China's Influence in Panama

U.S. Ambassador Vows to Counter China's Influence in Panama

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dance: Trump's Shift and Russia's Perspective on Ukraine

Diplomatic Dance: Trump's Shift and Russia's Perspective on Ukraine

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation reshapes textile waste management as AI sorting systems advance

How AI is reshaping aquatic biodiversity conservation worldwide

AI catastrophe may emerge from overlapping harms

AI improves disability learning outcomes, yet leaves Global South behind

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025