Judge Releases Tufts Student Detained Over Pro-Palestinian Op-Ed

A federal judge has ordered the Trump administration to release Rumeysa Ozturk, a Tufts University student from Turkey, who was held in a Louisiana detention facility for over six weeks. The arrest followed her co-authoring an opinion piece criticizing her university's response to calls for divesting from companies linked to Israel.

U.S. District Judge William Sessions ruled in Burlington, Vermont, citing concerns for her First Amendment rights and the potential chilling effect on free speech for non-citizens across the country. Ozturk's virtual appearance during the hearing saw her embrace one of her attorneys after the decision.

The case has attracted attention, being part of broader efforts perceived as targeting pro-Palestinian activists on American campuses. Legal representatives argued her detention was unjust and constitutionally troubling. After failing to re-detain another activist, Mohsen Mahdawi, this decision marks a significant legal victory for campaigners advocating for free expression.

