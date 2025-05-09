India Foils Drone Attacks Amid Cross-Border Tensions

Late Friday, Indian officials successfully thwarted several drone attacks targeting installations including the Srinagar airport and Awantipora air base in south Kashmir. The attacks came in the wake of failed attempts by the Pakistan military to strike Indian military facilities using drones and missiles.

Drones were sighted at 26 different locations along the International Border and the Line of Control, ranging from Baramulla in the north to Bhuj in the south. Key locations such as Srinagar, Avantipora, Jammu, and Ferozpur witnessed increased military activity as drones were intercepted and neutralized.

Despite the heightened military response, an armed drone managed to hit a civilian area in Ferozpur, Punjab, causing injuries to a local family. In response to these threats, locals were warned via mosque loudspeakers to switch off their lights as a precautionary measure amidst the ongoing cross-border tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)