India Foils Multiple Pakistani Drone Attacks Amid Blackouts
Indian security forces successfully thwarted multiple drone attacks launched by Pakistan in Punjab, including Ferozepur, Pathankot, Fazilka, and Amritsar. Blackouts were enforced in response to the attacks. The incidents follow heightened tensions due to recent missile strikes in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir by Indian forces.
Security forces in Punjab successfully neutralized multiple drone attacks launched by Pakistan across several districts, including Ferozepur, Pathankot, Fazilka, and Amritsar.
Amid the retaliatory strikes, authorities enforced blackouts to prevent further chaos and mitigate potential damage as tensions escalate between the two nations. The move followed precise missile strikes by India on terror targets in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir earlier this week.
District officials reported injuries in Ferozepur due to a destroyed projectile, emphasizing the heightened security measures in the affected areas as the threat of broader conflict looms.
(With inputs from agencies.)
