India Foils Multiple Pakistani Drone Attacks Amid Blackouts

Security forces in Punjab successfully neutralized multiple drone attacks launched by Pakistan across several districts, including Ferozepur, Pathankot, Fazilka, and Amritsar.

Amid the retaliatory strikes, authorities enforced blackouts to prevent further chaos and mitigate potential damage as tensions escalate between the two nations. The move followed precise missile strikes by India on terror targets in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir earlier this week.

District officials reported injuries in Ferozepur due to a destroyed projectile, emphasizing the heightened security measures in the affected areas as the threat of broader conflict looms.

(With inputs from agencies.)