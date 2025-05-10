Trump's Baseline Tariff Strategy Unveiled

President Donald Trump declared on Friday that the United States will uphold a fundamental 10% tariff on imports, a move to sustain leverage in trade negotiations even after new deals are concluded.

Trump indicated that exemptions may be considered for nations providing substantial trade benefits, emphasizing the flexibility within the policy framework.

He suggested that upcoming weeks will see the announcement of fresh trade agreements, asserting, "we always have a baseline of 10%."

(With inputs from agencies.)