Trump's Baseline Tariff Strategy Unveiled
President Trump announced that a 10% tariff on imports will be maintained by the U.S., even after finalizing trade deals, with potential exemptions for countries offering favorable terms. New trade agreements are expected soon, affirming the baseline tariff policy.
President Donald Trump declared on Friday that the United States will uphold a fundamental 10% tariff on imports, a move to sustain leverage in trade negotiations even after new deals are concluded.
Trump indicated that exemptions may be considered for nations providing substantial trade benefits, emphasizing the flexibility within the policy framework.
He suggested that upcoming weeks will see the announcement of fresh trade agreements, asserting, "we always have a baseline of 10%."
