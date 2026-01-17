Left Menu

Zelenskiy Pushes for Swift Energy Imports Amidst Power Concerns

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has directed the acceleration of electricity imports and the acquisition of additional power equipment. He emphasized that all necessary decisions are already made, urging for an immediate increase in imports following discussions with key government and military officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 17-01-2026 16:39 IST | Created: 17-01-2026 16:39 IST
Zelenskiy Pushes for Swift Energy Imports Amidst Power Concerns
Volodymyr Zelenskiy
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has announced expedited measures to import electricity and procure essential power equipment.

According to a recent post on X, Zelenskiy stated that all preparations are finalized, and he stressed the urgency of enhancing import volumes promptly.

The directive emerged after a strategic meeting with Ukraine's government and military leadership, underscoring significant power supply concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deluge Drama: Sydney Residents Evacuated Amid Torrential Floods

Deluge Drama: Sydney Residents Evacuated Amid Torrential Floods

 Australia
2
Trump's Plan: Nations Must Pay $1 Billion for Peace Board Seat

Trump's Plan: Nations Must Pay $1 Billion for Peace Board Seat

 Global
3
Tensions Escalate in Minneapolis Amid Anti-ICE Protests

Tensions Escalate in Minneapolis Amid Anti-ICE Protests

 Global
4
French Ice Dancers Claim first European Title Amid Controversies and Olympic Hopes

French Ice Dancers Claim first European Title Amid Controversies and Olympic...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why antibiotic resistance has become a global health emergency

AI’s greatest threat may be to human flourishing, not jobs or productivity

Quantum–AI convergence could fix pharma’s broken pipeline

AI’s next breakthrough will come from memory, not bigger models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026