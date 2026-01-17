Zelenskiy Pushes for Swift Energy Imports Amidst Power Concerns
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has directed the acceleration of electricity imports and the acquisition of additional power equipment. He emphasized that all necessary decisions are already made, urging for an immediate increase in imports following discussions with key government and military officials.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 17-01-2026 16:39 IST | Created: 17-01-2026 16:39 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has announced expedited measures to import electricity and procure essential power equipment.
According to a recent post on X, Zelenskiy stated that all preparations are finalized, and he stressed the urgency of enhancing import volumes promptly.
The directive emerged after a strategic meeting with Ukraine's government and military leadership, underscoring significant power supply concerns.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Zelenskiy
- electricity
- Ukraine
- imports
- power
- energy
- government
- military
- urgency
- equipment
ALSO READ
Congress Discusses Power-Sharing Plans with DMK Amidst Tamil Nadu Election Talks
Unveiling Delcy Rodríguez: From Power Player to DEA Target
Narendra Modi's Grand Guwahati Roadshow: A Fusion of Culture and Power
Empowering Rajasthan's Villages: Strengthening Panchayats for Development
Congress Strategizes Power-Share Ahead of Tamil Nadu Polls