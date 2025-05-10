Left Menu

Columbia University Faces Turmoil After Pro-Palestinian Protest

Columbia University has suspended students and barred alumni after a pro-Palestinian demonstration in its library. Over 65 students faced interim suspension, with several arrests made. Protesters were accused of trespassing and disorderly conduct. US authorities are reviewing participants' visa statuses, affecting international students.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 10-05-2025 08:21 IST | Created: 10-05-2025 08:21 IST
Columbia University Faces Turmoil After Pro-Palestinian Protest
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Columbia University is dealing with significant internal conflict following a pro-Palestinian protest inside the main campus library. The university has suspended more than 65 students and restricted an additional 33 individuals, including alumni, from entering the campus.

The demonstration occurred at Butler Library, where protesters displayed Palestinian flags and graffiti. They bypassed security, leading to a police intervention where scores were arrested, primarily for trespassing. University officials condemned the event as an unacceptable disturbance amid exam preparations.

This protest has drawn federal attention, with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio indicating a review of visas for foreign students involved. The Trump administration is scrutinizing university responses to such demonstrations, having already withdrawn funding and detained international students at premier institutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diplomatic Moves: Strains and Dialogues Between India and Pakistan

Diplomatic Moves: Strains and Dialogues Between India and Pakistan

 Global
2
Tensions Escalate: India-Pakistan Accusations and Denials

Tensions Escalate: India-Pakistan Accusations and Denials

 Pakistan
3
U.S. Ambassador Vows to Counter China's Influence in Panama

U.S. Ambassador Vows to Counter China's Influence in Panama

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dance: Trump's Shift and Russia's Perspective on Ukraine

Diplomatic Dance: Trump's Shift and Russia's Perspective on Ukraine

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation reshapes textile waste management as AI sorting systems advance

How AI is reshaping aquatic biodiversity conservation worldwide

AI catastrophe may emerge from overlapping harms

AI improves disability learning outcomes, yet leaves Global South behind

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025