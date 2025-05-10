Columbia University Faces Turmoil After Pro-Palestinian Protest

Columbia University is dealing with significant internal conflict following a pro-Palestinian protest inside the main campus library. The university has suspended more than 65 students and restricted an additional 33 individuals, including alumni, from entering the campus.

The demonstration occurred at Butler Library, where protesters displayed Palestinian flags and graffiti. They bypassed security, leading to a police intervention where scores were arrested, primarily for trespassing. University officials condemned the event as an unacceptable disturbance amid exam preparations.

This protest has drawn federal attention, with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio indicating a review of visas for foreign students involved. The Trump administration is scrutinizing university responses to such demonstrations, having already withdrawn funding and detained international students at premier institutions.

