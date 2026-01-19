Left Menu

Behind the Scenes: Trump Administration's Secret Talks with Venezuelan Power Broker Diosdado Cabello

Discussions between Trump administration officials and Venezuela's interior minister Diosdado Cabello occurred months before an operation to seize President Maduro, with communications continuing post-operation. Cabello, a Maduro loyalist, holds significant influence, raising concerns about potential disruptions in Venezuela's governance despite ongoing U.S. sanctions and a drug-trafficking indictment against him.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-01-2026 03:46 IST | Created: 19-01-2026 03:46 IST
In a series of undisclosed discussions, Trump administration officials engaged with Venezuela's hardline interior minister, Diosdado Cabello, months before an operation targeted President Maduro. Sources reveal these communications have persisted, emphasizing Cabello's potential influence on Venezuelan governance despite U.S. efforts to stabilize the region.

The exchanges between Cabello and U.S. officials, only recently reported, highlight efforts to manage the influence of Venezuela's security forces amid sanctions and a looming drug-trafficking indictment. Cabello's role has been crucial in maintaining order but also poses a threat to U.S. strategies should he decide to counteract U.S. wishes.

Venezuela's government rebuffed reports of Cabello's secret talks, calling them baseless, while U.S. authorities remained silent on the matter. As a key player under scrutiny, Cabello's future actions are pivotal in determining Venezuela's political landscape, particularly after the ousting of President Maduro.

