Behind the Scenes: Trump Administration's Secret Talks with Venezuelan Power Broker Diosdado Cabello

In a series of undisclosed discussions, Trump administration officials engaged with Venezuela's hardline interior minister, Diosdado Cabello, months before an operation targeted President Maduro. Sources reveal these communications have persisted, emphasizing Cabello's potential influence on Venezuelan governance despite U.S. efforts to stabilize the region.

The exchanges between Cabello and U.S. officials, only recently reported, highlight efforts to manage the influence of Venezuela's security forces amid sanctions and a looming drug-trafficking indictment. Cabello's role has been crucial in maintaining order but also poses a threat to U.S. strategies should he decide to counteract U.S. wishes.

Venezuela's government rebuffed reports of Cabello's secret talks, calling them baseless, while U.S. authorities remained silent on the matter. As a key player under scrutiny, Cabello's future actions are pivotal in determining Venezuela's political landscape, particularly after the ousting of President Maduro.