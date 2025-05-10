Left Menu

Escalation Across Borders: Pakistan's Unprovoked Assault on Jammu

Intense mortar shelling and drone strikes by Pakistan along the western borders have killed five, including a senior government official and a toddler, in Jammu. The attacks, condemned by Indian officials, underscore heightened tensions between India and Pakistan, following earlier precision strikes by the Indian military.

In a series of escalated border confrontations, Pakistan launched intense mortar shelling and drone strikes targeting Jammu early Saturday, causing the deaths of five individuals, including a senior J-K government official and a two-year-old girl, authorities confirmed.

The residents of Jammu city and nearby towns were jolted from sleep by air raid sirens and explosions as the cross-border shelling began in the early hours. Officials reported Pakistan's ongoing aggression from the western front with large-scale drone attacks.

In response, Indian defence officials condemned the unprovoked assault, emphasizing India's resolve to protect its sovereignty and civilians. This episode marks another chapter in the strained India-Pakistan relations following Indian precision strikes on Pakistan-based terror launchpads.

