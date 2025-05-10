Mystery Missile-Like Object Lands in Dal Lake, Sparks Security Concerns

A missile-like object caused an alarm in Srinagar on Saturday morning when it landed in the iconic Dal Lake. The incident triggered loud explosions that rattled the city, drawing immediate attention from local security forces.

Authorities reported that smoke rose from the lake's surface following the object's impact. Security teams have since retrieved the debris for meticulous analysis to determine its origin and potential threat level.

In a related development, another suspicious object was spotted and retrieved in Lasjan, a suburban area on the city's periphery. Investigations are ongoing as officials piece together the events that have unsettled the usually peaceful tourist hub.

(With inputs from agencies.)