High-Stakes Economic Talks: China Meets U.S. in Geneva

China's Vice Premier He Lipeng and U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent engaged in crucial discussions amid escalating trade tensions. The talks, reported by Xinhua and confirmed by Reuters, took place in Geneva, aiming to mitigate the soaring tariffs imposed between the two powerful economies after weeks of intensified trade disputes.

In a bid to alleviate soaring trade tensions, China's Vice Premier He Lipeng met U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent for high-stakes discussions in Geneva, as per China's state-owned news agency, Xinhua.

A source close to the negotiations confirmed to Reuters that the dialogue had commenced.

The meeting came after weeks of heightened strain that saw tariffs on imports between the U.S. and China increased significantly, topping 100%. This long-awaited dialogue marks a critical attempt by the two largest global economies to resolve their ongoing trade conflicts.

