Sudan's Obeid Prison Hit: Escalating Drone Strikes Intensify Civil War Woes

A suspected drone strike by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) hit a prison in Sudan's Kordofan, killing 19 prisoners and injuring 45 others. This marks the latest violence in the country's ongoing two-year civil war, which has resulted in significant displacement and war crimes, according to international reports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 10-05-2025 17:08 IST | Created: 10-05-2025 17:08 IST
A devastating blow to Sudan's southern region of Kordofan saw a suspected drone strike by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) targeting a prison in Obeid, resulting in the deaths of at least 19 inmates, with 45 more injured. Authorities have pointed fingers at the RSF for escalating violence across military-held territories in the nation.

This incident marks the continuation of a bloody civil war that erupted over two years ago. The RSF has increased drone strikes following military attacks on strategic locations like the Nyala airport in South Darfur, where drones and other military support for the RSF are alleged to have been received. Reports indicate significant losses among RSF ranks due to these military offensives.

The conflict has had dire humanitarian consequences, with a death toll of at least 24,000 people, millions displaced, and some regions plunged into famine. The war is characterized by reports of atrocities, including mass rape and ethnically-motivated violence tagged as war crimes, especially in the Darfur region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

