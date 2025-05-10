Sudan's Obeid Prison Hit: Escalating Drone Strikes Intensify Civil War Woes

A devastating blow to Sudan's southern region of Kordofan saw a suspected drone strike by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) targeting a prison in Obeid, resulting in the deaths of at least 19 inmates, with 45 more injured. Authorities have pointed fingers at the RSF for escalating violence across military-held territories in the nation.

This incident marks the continuation of a bloody civil war that erupted over two years ago. The RSF has increased drone strikes following military attacks on strategic locations like the Nyala airport in South Darfur, where drones and other military support for the RSF are alleged to have been received. Reports indicate significant losses among RSF ranks due to these military offensives.

The conflict has had dire humanitarian consequences, with a death toll of at least 24,000 people, millions displaced, and some regions plunged into famine. The war is characterized by reports of atrocities, including mass rape and ethnically-motivated violence tagged as war crimes, especially in the Darfur region.

