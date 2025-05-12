Operation Sindoor: A New Chapter in India's Anti-Terror Mission
Operation Sindoor is praised by the BJP in Arunachal Pradesh as a significant milestone in India's anti-terrorism efforts. The operation underscores India's proactive security doctrine, emphasizing strategic actions and diplomatic steps under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, avoiding direct conflict while achieving objectives.
- Country:
- India
The BJP in Arunachal Pradesh has declared Operation Sindoor as a landmark in India's counterterrorism strategy, emphasizing the evolution of the country's security doctrine.
State BJP president Kaling Moyong stated that the success of the mission signifies a shift towards a proactive and uncompromising stance that addresses threats at their origin. He credited the forces' precision and strategic restraint, highlighting their ability to avoid civilian casualties and direct conflict with Pakistan.
Moyong also commended Prime Minister Modi's decisive leadership, acknowledging his diplomatic moves like suspending the Indus Waters Treaty as pivotal in supporting security objectives.
(With inputs from agencies.)
