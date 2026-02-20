Left Menu

Celebrating Statehood: Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram Reach New Heights

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings to Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram on their statehood day, emphasizing their cultural diversity and potential for development. He praised Arunachal Pradesh's harmony with nature and the rich Mizo heritage, expressing optimism for both states' future growth and achievements since gaining statehood in 1987.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-02-2026 09:23 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 09:23 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greetings to the people of Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram on Friday as they celebrated their statehood day. He expressed hope that both states would continue to achieve new development milestones.

In his message, Modi praised Arunachal Pradesh for its magnificent landscapes and cultural diversity, noting the state's harmonious balance between tradition and nature. He acknowledged the industrious spirit of its citizens and the enriching tribal ethos they bring to the nation.

The Prime Minister also lauded Mizoram for its natural beauty and cultural traditions. Highlighting the strong spirit of its community and the inspiring Mizo heritage, Modi wished for Mizoram to continue its growth journey and set new milestones in the coming years. Both states gained their statehood on this day in 1987.

(With inputs from agencies.)

