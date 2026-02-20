Celebrating Statehood: Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram Reach New Heights

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greetings to the people of Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram on Friday as they celebrated their statehood day. He expressed hope that both states would continue to achieve new development milestones.

In his message, Modi praised Arunachal Pradesh for its magnificent landscapes and cultural diversity, noting the state's harmonious balance between tradition and nature. He acknowledged the industrious spirit of its citizens and the enriching tribal ethos they bring to the nation.

The Prime Minister also lauded Mizoram for its natural beauty and cultural traditions. Highlighting the strong spirit of its community and the inspiring Mizo heritage, Modi wished for Mizoram to continue its growth journey and set new milestones in the coming years. Both states gained their statehood on this day in 1987.

(With inputs from agencies.)