Celebrating Statehood: Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram Reach New Heights
Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings to Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram on their statehood day, emphasizing their cultural diversity and potential for development. He praised Arunachal Pradesh's harmony with nature and the rich Mizo heritage, expressing optimism for both states' future growth and achievements since gaining statehood in 1987.
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greetings to the people of Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram on Friday as they celebrated their statehood day. He expressed hope that both states would continue to achieve new development milestones.
In his message, Modi praised Arunachal Pradesh for its magnificent landscapes and cultural diversity, noting the state's harmonious balance between tradition and nature. He acknowledged the industrious spirit of its citizens and the enriching tribal ethos they bring to the nation.
The Prime Minister also lauded Mizoram for its natural beauty and cultural traditions. Highlighting the strong spirit of its community and the inspiring Mizo heritage, Modi wished for Mizoram to continue its growth journey and set new milestones in the coming years. Both states gained their statehood on this day in 1987.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
U.S. Economic Growth Faces Slows but Stays Stable Amid AI Investments
Japan's New Dawn: Breaking Fiscal Chains to Ignite Economic Growth
Novartis Expansion Spurs Job Growth Amid Trump's Tariff Policies
Bank of Mexico Eyes Short-term Inflation Surge Amid Economic Growth
Global CEOs Unite at India AI Impact Summit to Propel Responsible AI Growth