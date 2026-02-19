Left Menu

Interstate Child Trafficking Racket Uncovered Between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh

Authorities in Itanagar dismantled an interstate child trafficking network involving Assam and Arunachal Pradesh. The operation resulted in the rescue of three minors and the arrest of six individuals. The case emerged after a severely injured child was found, leading to further investigations that exposed a longstanding trafficking system.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 19-02-2026 22:42 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 22:42 IST
An interstate child trafficking ring has been uncovered by police in Itanagar, linking Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, officials reported on Thursday. Authorities rescued three minors and apprehended six individuals in connection with the trafficking, purchase, and exploitation of children for domestic work.

Capital Superintendent of Police Jummar Basar noted the case came to light after a severely injured seven-year-old girl was discovered wandering in the city's F-Sector early on February 7. A local resident brought her to the Women Police Station prompt medical attention and counselling, subsequently uncovering a broader trafficking network.

The investigation revealed the child, originating from Assam, had been trafficked and employed as domestic help in Itanagar, where she suffered repeated abuse. Further inquiries exposed a pattern of selling minors across districts, denying them education and legal identification. Law enforcement continues efforts to locate additional victims and connect missing links in the existing trafficking network.

