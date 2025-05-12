Left Menu

Murder Mystery Unfolds in Manesar

A 35-year-old man, Ravi Kumar, was found bludgeoned to death in Sector 8 of IMT, Manesar. Originally from Pinana village, Ravi was employed at a private firm and lived in Aliyar village. Police are using CCTV footage and questioning acquaintances to solve the case.

Updated: 12-05-2025 20:02 IST | Created: 12-05-2025 20:02 IST
A 35-year-old man was tragically found bludgeoned to death in Sector 8 of IMT, Manesar, sparking a murder investigation. The victim, identified as Ravi Kumar, was a resident of Pinana village in Sonipat and worked at a private company in IMT Manesar, residing in Aliyar village.

Initial investigations reveal that Ravi was missing since Sunday night and was discovered dead on Monday morning. According to police, it appears he was violently attacked with a stone, leading to his death.

An FIR has been filed, and police have notified Ravi's family. Authorities intend to question colleagues and neighbors and will review CCTV footage surrounding the crime scene to uncover the truth behind this heinous act, stated a senior police officer.

(With inputs from agencies.)

