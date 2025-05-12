Left Menu

Tragic Shooting Near Badli Metro: A Quest for Justice

A 20-year-old man, Chandan Jha, was fatally shot by unidentified attackers near Badli metro station in Rohini, Delhi. Police are investigating the case, inspecting crime scenes, and reviewing CCTV footage to identify the culprits responsible for the crime, which involved firing several rounds before escaping.

  • India

In a startling incident that has sent shockwaves through Delhi's Rohini Sector-18 area, 20-year-old Chandan Jha was gunned down near the Badli metro station on Monday evening.

The assailants, described as a group of unidentified men, fired multiple shots before fleeing the scene, leaving Jha critically injured. Authorities responded to a PCR call regarding the shooting at around 6.22 pm.

Senior police officials and crime teams have combed the location for evidence, and a case has been registered. As investigations continue, law enforcement is scrutinizing CCTV footage to identify and apprehend the culprits responsible for this tragic loss of life.

