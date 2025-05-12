Tragic Shooting Near Badli Metro: A Quest for Justice

In a startling incident that has sent shockwaves through Delhi's Rohini Sector-18 area, 20-year-old Chandan Jha was gunned down near the Badli metro station on Monday evening.

The assailants, described as a group of unidentified men, fired multiple shots before fleeing the scene, leaving Jha critically injured. Authorities responded to a PCR call regarding the shooting at around 6.22 pm.

Senior police officials and crime teams have combed the location for evidence, and a case has been registered. As investigations continue, law enforcement is scrutinizing CCTV footage to identify and apprehend the culprits responsible for this tragic loss of life.

