Cyber Shield: Maharashtra's Battle Against Online Attacks

In the aftermath of a ceasefire between India and Pakistan, Maharashtra's cyber security forces are grappling with persistent cyber attacks from neighboring countries, including Pakistan, Bangladesh, and regions in the Middle East. These efforts were detailed by Maharashtra Cyber officials in a recent press conference.

Despite an overwhelming 1.5 crore attempts since April's Pahalgam terror attack, the majority of the attacks were repelled, with only a small fraction proving successful. Officials emphasized that the cyber onslaught has lessened since the cessation of Indo-Pakistan hostilities, but noted that the threat remains.

In response to misinformation campaigns, Maharashtra Cyber is leading the 'Nation First Fact First' initiative, actively removing false information related to the military and government. Dedicated helplines have been launched to assist citizens, and efforts continue to combat cyber slavery and fraud.

(With inputs from agencies.)