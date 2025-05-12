Ramaphosa Rejects 'Refugee' Claims of White South Africans Seeking U.S. Resettlement

President Cyril Ramaphosa has strongly pushed back against the classification of a group of white South Africans seeking asylum in the United States as refugees, arguing that their departure is not based on any form of persecution but rather resistance to the country's constitutional transformation. His comments were made during a Presidential panel at the 2025 African CEO Forum in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire, on Monday.

The issue was raised by prominent journalist and moderator Larry Madowo, who questioned Ramaphosa about the group of 49 white South Africans reportedly en route to the United States, where they are expected to be welcomed by the administration of President Donald Trump. The individuals have claimed refugee status, citing persecution in South Africa—a claim that Ramaphosa unequivocally dismissed.

“We've raised our own concern because those people who are being enticed to go to the United States do not fit the definition of a refugee,” Ramaphosa stated firmly. “A refugee is someone who has to leave their country out of fear of political persecution, religious persecution or economic persecution, and they don't fit that bill.”

He emphasized that the group in question is not facing any form of state-sanctioned oppression or social violence that would justify refugee status. Rather, Ramaphosa suggested that their motives are ideological and cultural, rooted in an unwillingness to accept South Africa’s post-apartheid progress and inclusive constitutional framework.

“They are leaving ostensibly because they don't want to embrace the changes that are taking place in our country, in accordance with our Constitution,” he added.

Private Talks with Trump and Misrepresentation Concerns

In a revealing exchange, President Ramaphosa disclosed that he had recently spoken directly with President Trump to address the misinformation being circulated by this group. He reassured the American leader that South Africa’s transformation is grounded in democratic principles and guided by the legacy of leaders such as Nelson Mandela and Oliver Tambo.

“I told him that what he has been told by those people who are opposed to transformation back home in South Africa is not true,” said Ramaphosa. “We were well taught by Nelson Mandela and other iconic leaders on how to continue to build a united nation out of the diverse groupings that we have.”

Historical and Social Context

Expanding on South Africa’s unique historical journey, Ramaphosa reminded the audience that the country stands apart from other African nations in one key respect.

“We are the only country on the continent where the colonisers came to stay, and we have never driven them out,” he remarked, underlining the nation's continued commitment to reconciliation and social cohesion.

He reiterated that South Africa’s transformation is a work in progress and remains open to dialogue with international partners. However, he stressed the importance of basing international responses on accurate information rather than politically motivated claims.

Future Engagements and American Dialogue

Despite expressing concern about the American government's handling of the situation, Ramaphosa emphasized South Africa's openness to further conversations.

“We think that the American government has got the wrong end of the stick here, but we'll continue talking to them,” he said.

He also expressed a desire for a face-to-face meeting with President Trump to further clarify the situation and reinforce South Africa’s constitutional direction.

“I said I'd like to come and meet him so that we can discuss this matter further,” Ramaphosa noted, revealing that their previous conversation took place in the early hours of the morning, around 4 a.m. South African time.

The Musk Question

In a lighter moment, Ramaphosa was asked whether Elon Musk—South African-born billionaire and tech mogul—would be part of his delegation or the discussions in the U.S. He laughed off the suggestion, stating:

“Well, I don't know. They will determine whether Elon Musk is part of it or not. I will go with my own South African delegation.”

South Africa at the Africa CEO Forum

President Ramaphosa is participating in the Africa CEO Forum alongside key members of his cabinet, including Minister of Mineral and Petroleum Resources Gwede Mantashe and Minister of Electricity and Energy Dr. Kgosientsho Ramokgopa. The Forum serves as a critical platform for dialogue among African heads of state, multinational CEOs, investors, and financial leaders to shape the continent’s economic future.

As South Africa continues to navigate both its domestic transformation and international relations, President Ramaphosa’s assertive stance at the Forum signals a firm commitment to defending the nation’s democratic values against misrepresentation.