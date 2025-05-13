Security Forces Neutralize Terrorists in Jammu & Kashmir Encounter

In a significant development, security forces on Tuesday reportedly neutralized three terrorists during an encounter in the Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir. The operation was carried out following credible intelligence about terrorist presence in the Shukroo Keller area.

Upon arrival, the operation escalated into an encounter after the terrorists opened fire, prompting the forces to retaliate. Officials indicate that three terrorists are believed to have been eliminated.

However, the bodies of the terrorists have been spotted but are yet to be retrieved from the dense forest area. The operation continues as forces work to secure the site.

(With inputs from agencies.)