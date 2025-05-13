Left Menu

Security Forces Neutralize Terrorists in Jammu & Kashmir Encounter

Three terrorists were reportedly killed by security forces in a Shopian district encounter, following a search operation in the Shukroo Keller area of Jammu and Kashmir. The encounter was triggered when terrorists fired on forces. Bodies of the terrorists were sighted, but not yet recovered.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 13-05-2025 13:27 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 12:59 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, security forces on Tuesday reportedly neutralized three terrorists during an encounter in the Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir. The operation was carried out following credible intelligence about terrorist presence in the Shukroo Keller area.

Upon arrival, the operation escalated into an encounter after the terrorists opened fire, prompting the forces to retaliate. Officials indicate that three terrorists are believed to have been eliminated.

However, the bodies of the terrorists have been spotted but are yet to be retrieved from the dense forest area. The operation continues as forces work to secure the site.

(With inputs from agencies.)

