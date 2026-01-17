Incursion Alert: Rising Drone Activity Over Jammu and Kashmir Border
A Pakistani-origin suspected drone was briefly sighted over Samba district in Jammu and Kashmir, triggering a security operation. Although nothing illicit was found, past incidents of arms drops underscore rising tensions. Drone movements were also reported in other sensitive areas, coinciding with heightened security measures ahead of Republic Day.
A potential intrusion was reported when a suspected Pakistani-origin drone appeared over the forward area of Samba district in Jammu and Kashmir. The incident occurred around 7 pm, drawing attention as the device hovered over Kandral village in the Ramgarh area for several minutes.
Upon spotting the drone, security forces promptly initiated a search to rule out any illegal activities, such as smuggling of narcotics or arms. Fortunately, the operation yielded no illicit findings, according to officials.
This incident follows a previous recovery on January 9 of an arms drop, attributed to a Pakistani drone, in the region. As Republic Day approaches, drone movements have increased along the Line of Control, eliciting a responsive military engagement and diplomatic action.
