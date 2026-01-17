Incursion Alert: Rising Drone Activity Over Jammu and Kashmir Border

A potential intrusion was reported when a suspected Pakistani-origin drone appeared over the forward area of Samba district in Jammu and Kashmir. The incident occurred around 7 pm, drawing attention as the device hovered over Kandral village in the Ramgarh area for several minutes.

Upon spotting the drone, security forces promptly initiated a search to rule out any illegal activities, such as smuggling of narcotics or arms. Fortunately, the operation yielded no illicit findings, according to officials.

This incident follows a previous recovery on January 9 of an arms drop, attributed to a Pakistani drone, in the region. As Republic Day approaches, drone movements have increased along the Line of Control, eliciting a responsive military engagement and diplomatic action.

(With inputs from agencies.)