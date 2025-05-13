Left Menu

Jammu Crime Branch Uncovers Multi-Crore Fraud Involving Private Companies

The Jammu and Kashmir Police Crime Branch has filed cases against seven individuals linked to four private companies, accused of defrauding people in Jammu of Rs 2.46 crore. The scams involved fake business deals, property promises and fraudulent ventures across Chandigarh, Bathinda, and Uttar Pradesh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 13-05-2025 22:09 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 22:09 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Crime Branch of Jammu and Kashmir Police has unearthed a massive fraud involving seven individuals and four private companies, allegedly swindling funds amounting to Rs 2.46 crore from Jammu residents.

Officials stated that FIRs were filed against companies in Chandigarh, Bathinda, and Uttar Pradesh, linked to false business deals and property schemes. A notable incident involves a complaint by Vinod Kumar Dubey, leading to the filing of an FIR against Shounak Maria, Geetika, and Varun for a fraudulent venture in Jammu.

Additional cases involve Yogesh Awasti, Rishab and Sarika Jain, among others, with crimes ranging from false promises of residential properties to deceptive business partnerships. Senior Superintendent of Police, Crime Jammu, Benam Tosh, has confirmed ongoing investigations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

