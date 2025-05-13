Jammu Crime Branch Uncovers Multi-Crore Fraud Involving Private Companies

The Crime Branch of Jammu and Kashmir Police has unearthed a massive fraud involving seven individuals and four private companies, allegedly swindling funds amounting to Rs 2.46 crore from Jammu residents.

Officials stated that FIRs were filed against companies in Chandigarh, Bathinda, and Uttar Pradesh, linked to false business deals and property schemes. A notable incident involves a complaint by Vinod Kumar Dubey, leading to the filing of an FIR against Shounak Maria, Geetika, and Varun for a fraudulent venture in Jammu.

Additional cases involve Yogesh Awasti, Rishab and Sarika Jain, among others, with crimes ranging from false promises of residential properties to deceptive business partnerships. Senior Superintendent of Police, Crime Jammu, Benam Tosh, has confirmed ongoing investigations.

