Tea Seller's Tragic Demise Sparks Outrage at Jhajjar Chowk

Rakesh Kumar, a tea seller in Farrukhnagar, was shot dead at his stall following an argument. An FIR was filed against five suspects. Protesters demanded swift police action, criticizing the lack of security for shopkeepers. Authorities assured the public of a quick arrest of the accused.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 14-05-2025 00:44 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 00:44 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A tea seller, Rakesh Kumar, was fatally shot at his stall in Farrukhnagar's Jhajjar Chowk on Tuesday morning. The incident, which police attribute to an argument over samosas, prompted the filing of an FIR against five suspects. Kumar was reportedly a relative of former councillor Mukesh Saini, heightening the case's profile.

Residents and shopkeepers, incensed by the lack of security and swift action, blocked the main road in protest, demanding the arrest of those involved. The protest also highlighted dissatisfaction with local law enforcement's handling of security concerns previously raised by shopkeepers.

In response to the public's fervor, police officials pledged to arrest the suspects promptly and take disciplinary actions against negligent officers. The protest was disbanded following these assurances, with Gurugram Police asserting that multiple teams are dedicated to securing an expeditious resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

