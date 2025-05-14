Wisconsin Judge Faces Federal Charges in Immigration Case

In a controversial judicial development, Wisconsin Judge Hannah Dugan has been indicted by a federal grand jury on charges of concealing a person from arrest and obstruction of proceedings. The Milwaukee County circuit judge allegedly assisted an undocumented immigrant in evading immigration authorities last month.

Dugan was arrested on April 25, with prosecutors asserting that she interfered with immigration agents attempting to detain Eduardo Flores-Ruiz outside her courtroom on April 18. It is alleged she facilitated his escape through an unauthorized exit.

Craig Mastantuono, representing Dugan, stated that the judge maintains her innocence and is confident of her vindication in court. Amidst these proceedings, the Wisconsin Supreme Court has temporarily relieved Dugan of her duties.

