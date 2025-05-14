New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

Lyle and Erik Menendez, convicted for the 1989 murders of their parents, have a chance at re-sentencing, a judge in Los Angeles declared on Tuesday. This development could lead to their eventual release from prison.

The brothers, now in their 50s, appeared via video from prison to participate in the proceedings. Convicted in 1996, they were sentenced to life without parole for the murders of Jose and Kitty Menendez. They had claimed the killings were an act of self-defense after enduring years of sexual abuse from their father and emotional abuse from their mother.

Former District Attorney George Gascon argued for re-sentencing based on new evidence of abuse and the brothers' rehabilitative progress. However, the current DA, Nathan Hochman, opposed this move, contending the brothers still have not fully acknowledged their responsibility for the murders.

(With inputs from agencies.)