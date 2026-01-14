Canadian Murder Trial Unfolds: Indian National Accused in Tragic Stabbing Case

A high-profile murder case unfolds in a Canadian court, involving an Indian national, Jagpreet Singh, accused of stabbing his wife, Balwinder Kaur, to death in British Columbia shortly after his arrival from India.

The court in Abbotsford learned that Singh arrived on a visitor visa, ostensibly to see his wife and daughter, yet, within days, Kaur was dead. The Crown prosecution aims to prove Singh's mental state aligns with second-degree murder's criteria, which could result in a life sentence without parole for 10 years.

Singh, who married Kaur in 2000, pleaded not guilty, with his defense highlighting issues related to his state of mind at the time of the crime. The tragic incident has sparked media interest, leading to a detailed examination of the couple's relationship history by law enforcement.

(With inputs from agencies.)