Left Menu

Canadian Murder Trial Unfolds: Indian National Accused in Tragic Stabbing Case

The murder trial of Indian national Jagpreet Singh, accused of stabbing his wife, Balwinder Kaur, to death in British Columbia soon after arriving from India, has commenced. Singh has pleaded not guilty, with the trial focusing on his mental state at the time of the killing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ottawa | Updated: 14-01-2026 19:04 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 19:04 IST
Canadian Murder Trial Unfolds: Indian National Accused in Tragic Stabbing Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Canada

A high-profile murder case unfolds in a Canadian court, involving an Indian national, Jagpreet Singh, accused of stabbing his wife, Balwinder Kaur, to death in British Columbia shortly after his arrival from India.

The court in Abbotsford learned that Singh arrived on a visitor visa, ostensibly to see his wife and daughter, yet, within days, Kaur was dead. The Crown prosecution aims to prove Singh's mental state aligns with second-degree murder's criteria, which could result in a life sentence without parole for 10 years.

Singh, who married Kaur in 2000, pleaded not guilty, with his defense highlighting issues related to his state of mind at the time of the crime. The tragic incident has sparked media interest, leading to a detailed examination of the couple's relationship history by law enforcement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Economic Growth Shines Amid Global Uncertainty

India's Economic Growth Shines Amid Global Uncertainty

 India
2
Justice Sujoy Paul's Elevation to Calcutta High Court Chief Justice

Justice Sujoy Paul's Elevation to Calcutta High Court Chief Justice

 India
3
Unexpected Triumph: KID Capsule Survives PSLV-C62 Setback

Unexpected Triumph: KID Capsule Survives PSLV-C62 Setback

 India
4
Tensions Rise as U.S. Withdraws Personnel from Middle East Bases amidst Heightened Threats from Iran

Tensions Rise as U.S. Withdraws Personnel from Middle East Bases amidst Heig...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Open education policies aren't enough to fix global schooling gaps

Regulatory gaps emerge as EU banks deploy AI under conflicting AML and AI rules

Generative AI opens Pandora’s box of deepfake and fraud risks

Climate crisis challenges core assumptions of modern urban planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026