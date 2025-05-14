Menendez Brothers Parole Eligibility: A Complex Legal Turn

After 35 years in prison for the shocking 1989 murders of their parents, the Menendez brothers, Lyle and Erik, have been declared eligible for parole by a Los Angeles judge. This decision marks a potential turning point in one of America's most notorious criminal cases.

The brothers, sentenced to life without parole in 1996, had their sentences revised to 50 years to life, paving the way for immediate parole eligibility. However, the state parole board must still determine the timing and conditions of their release, considering the contentious nature of their case.

The brothers, aged 57 and 54, continue to hold that their actions were a response to years of abuse, a claim supported by recent evidence suggesting their rehabilitation. While former District Attorney George Gascon advocated for their parole eligibility, current DA Nathan Hochman contests it, emphasizing the brothers' need for accountability.

