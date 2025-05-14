NZ Launches Major Science Overhaul with Three Future-Focused Institutes

In a bold move to reshape its scientific landscape, New Zealand is set to implement the most substantial overhaul of its public science system in three decades. Science, Innovation and Technology Minister Dr. Shane Reti announced today the establishment of three new research institutions aimed at focusing the country’s scientific efforts on areas of national significance, commercial opportunity, and environmental resilience.

These transformative changes are scheduled to come into effect by 1 July and mark a critical step in delivering on the government’s strategy to strengthen economic growth and future-proof the nation through applied research.

The Shift: From Seven Crown Research Institutes to Three Strategic Powerhouses

Earlier this year, the Prime Minister revealed plans to consolidate the existing seven Crown Research Institutes (CRIs) into three large, purpose-driven entities. Each of these new organisations will be aligned with distinct strategic priorities — the bioeconomy, earth science, and public health — with a strong emphasis on commercialisation and real-world impact.

“The current system, while filled with brilliant researchers, has grown too fragmented,” said Dr. Reti. “We’re moving quickly to unlock the full potential of New Zealand science, aligning it more closely with our economic and social goals. These reforms are not just structural — they are strategic.”

The New Institutes: Focused on National and Global Challenges

The three new research organisations are as follows:

New Zealand Institute for Bioeconomy Science This institute will spearhead scientific progress in agriculture, aquaculture, forestry, biotechnology, and manufacturing. It will also play a vital role in protecting biodiversity by managing biosecurity threats and adapting to climate risks. Furthermore, it will develop new bio-based technologies to support a thriving circular economy.

New Zealand Institute for Earth Science Charged with enhancing New Zealand’s energy security and sustainability, this entity will lead research into land use, marine ecosystems, and mineral resource development. A key priority will be building resilience to natural hazards and climate-related risks such as earthquakes, floods, and rising sea levels.

New Zealand Institute for Public Health and Forensic Science This institute will support public health initiatives by advancing early disease detection, outbreak response, and forensic services. It aims to boost national safety and health outcomes through evidence-based innovation and public sector collaboration.

Dr. Reti emphasized that these institutions will not function as traditional academic silos but as hubs of applied research, collaborating closely with industry and government to solve real-world problems.

Leadership for Transformation: Experienced Chairs Announced

To ensure these new institutes launch successfully, the government has appointed distinguished leaders to helm the transformation. Barry Harris has been named Chair of the New Zealand Institute for Bioeconomy Science, while David Smol will chair the New Zealand Institute for Earth Science.

Both leaders bring extensive experience in the public and private sectors, with proven records in governance, innovation policy, and strategic leadership.

“These individuals are not only seasoned professionals, they are visionaries who understand the intersection of science, policy, and economic development,” said Dr. Reti. “They will guide these organisations as they begin delivering science that drives tangible outcomes.”

In contrast, the existing Institute of Environmental Science and Research (ESR) will transition to become the New Zealand Institute for Public Health and Forensic Science, retaining its current governance structure to ensure continuity and institutional knowledge.

A Stronger, More Productive Science System

At the heart of the reform is a belief that science should be a key driver of productivity, resilience, and innovation. These new institutes are mandated to be not only research leaders but also engines of commercialisation, turning scientific breakthroughs into start-ups, industrial advances, and public sector solutions.

“It’s not enough to have great science — we need science that powers innovation, creates jobs, and delivers real results for our economy,” said Dr. Reti. “We are investing in a future where research is more connected, more commercially focused, and directly aligned with the challenges and opportunities facing our nation.”

The reform also seeks to better coordinate scientific resources, reduce duplication, and ensure long-term sustainability in a rapidly changing global environment.

Looking Ahead: Science for a Resilient Future

Dr. Reti concluded with a message of optimism: “These reforms are about focus, outcomes, and value. We are building a science system that delivers for New Zealanders — one that strengthens our economy, supports our environment, and enhances national wellbeing.”

As the countdown begins to 1 July, the transformation represents not only a change in structure, but a reimagining of how New Zealand science can deliver the next generation of solutions — from bio-based innovation and climate adaptation to energy security and public health.