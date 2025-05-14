Left Menu

Diplomatic Talks: A New Era of Peace for India and Pakistan?

The US commends India and Pakistan for signing a ceasefire agreement after intense border conflict. Prime Ministers Narenda Modi and Shehbaz Sharif are praised for choosing peace, whilst the US emphasizes the need for direct communication to ensure regional stability. The conflict ended after 'Operation Sindoor' targeted terror infrastructures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 14-05-2025 09:59 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 09:59 IST
The United States has praised India and Pakistan for agreeing to a ceasefire after a period of intense cross-border conflict. Prime Ministers Narendra Modi and Shehbaz Sharif are commended for selecting the path of peace amid four days of drone and missile strikes.

US Principal Deputy Spokesperson at the State Department, Thomas Pigott, emphasized the importance of maintaining direct communication between the nations to ensure regional stability. Pigott also highlighted that no third parties were involved in the ceasefire agreement.

The US continues to encourage dialogue between India and Pakistan, while commending their leaders for resolving conflict. Following 'Operation Sindoor,' India's precision strikes on terror infrastructure prompted the dialogue that concluded with a ceasefire, illustrating the two countries' commitment to peace.

