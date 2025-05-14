Left Menu

Operation Sindoor: A New Era in India's National Security Doctrine

Operation Sindoor marked a significant shift in India's national security strategy, showcasing its military superiority over Pakistan. Through precision attacks on terror targets, India established a new precedent for deterrence and defined a stronger policy against terrorism, without escalating to full-scale war.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-05-2025 13:13 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 13:13 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move, India has introduced a new national security doctrine through Operation Sindoor, effectively surpassing its strategic objectives. The operation highlighted India's military dominance over Pakistan by destroying terrorist infrastructure and demonstrating its capability to strike almost anywhere in its neighboring country, according to strategic affairs expert John Spencer.

Spencer, chair of Urban Warfare Studies at the Modern War Institute, noted that Operation Sindoor also emphasized a new 'red line' for cross-border terrorism. In retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack, India executed precision strikes on nine key terrorist sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir, leading to a series of counter-attacks by India against Pakistan's attempts to hit diverse targets across India.

The hostilities concluded with bilateral talks halting military actions on May 10. Spencer asserted that the operation redefined India's counter-terrorism approach by restoring deterrence and asserting that terror attacks from Pakistan will prompt immediate military response. Prime Minister Modi, in a national address, underscored India's unwavering stance against terrorism, signaling an era where terror cannot coexist with trade or peace talks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

