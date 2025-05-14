Operation Sindoor: A New Era in India's National Security Doctrine

In a significant move, India has introduced a new national security doctrine through Operation Sindoor, effectively surpassing its strategic objectives. The operation highlighted India's military dominance over Pakistan by destroying terrorist infrastructure and demonstrating its capability to strike almost anywhere in its neighboring country, according to strategic affairs expert John Spencer.

Spencer, chair of Urban Warfare Studies at the Modern War Institute, noted that Operation Sindoor also emphasized a new 'red line' for cross-border terrorism. In retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack, India executed precision strikes on nine key terrorist sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir, leading to a series of counter-attacks by India against Pakistan's attempts to hit diverse targets across India.

The hostilities concluded with bilateral talks halting military actions on May 10. Spencer asserted that the operation redefined India's counter-terrorism approach by restoring deterrence and asserting that terror attacks from Pakistan will prompt immediate military response. Prime Minister Modi, in a national address, underscored India's unwavering stance against terrorism, signaling an era where terror cannot coexist with trade or peace talks.

(With inputs from agencies.)