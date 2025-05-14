Libya's Capital in Turmoil: Ceasefire Announced Amid Intense Factional Fighting

In a move to quell escalating violence, Libya's internationally recognized government announced a ceasefire in Tripoli on Wednesday. This comes despite persistent clashes between rival factions, described as the worst in years. Residents report ongoing gunfire and explosions, underscoring the dire situation.

The unrest ignited on Monday night after the killing of a key militia leader, marking a resurgence of hostilities across the capital. By Wednesday, fierce battles had erupted between the Dbeibah-aligned 444 Brigade and the Special Deterrence Force (Rada), the main faction yet to align with Prime Minister Abdulhamid al-Dbeibah.

The turmoil poses risks of drawing in external militias, escalating the conflict further. The United Nations Libya mission has expressed alarm and urged an immediate ceasefire as efforts to stabilize Tripoli continue amid fears of a return to widespread violence.

