Libya's Capital in Turmoil: Ceasefire Announced Amid Intense Factional Fighting

Libya's government declared a ceasefire in Tripoli following severe clashes among rival factions. The violence, sparked by a militia leader's death, has raised concerns about broader conflict. While the government attempts to restore calm, residents endure ongoing fighting, highlighting Libya's fragile stability post-Gaddafi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-05-2025 16:04 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 15:39 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

In a move to quell escalating violence, Libya's internationally recognized government announced a ceasefire in Tripoli on Wednesday. This comes despite persistent clashes between rival factions, described as the worst in years. Residents report ongoing gunfire and explosions, underscoring the dire situation.

The unrest ignited on Monday night after the killing of a key militia leader, marking a resurgence of hostilities across the capital. By Wednesday, fierce battles had erupted between the Dbeibah-aligned 444 Brigade and the Special Deterrence Force (Rada), the main faction yet to align with Prime Minister Abdulhamid al-Dbeibah.

The turmoil poses risks of drawing in external militias, escalating the conflict further. The United Nations Libya mission has expressed alarm and urged an immediate ceasefire as efforts to stabilize Tripoli continue amid fears of a return to widespread violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

