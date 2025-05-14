Minister Nkabane Backs SIU Probe into NSF Amid Calls for Accountability

Higher Education and Training Minister, Dr. Nobuhle Pamela Nkabane, has expressed firm support for President Cyril Ramaphosa’s recent move to authorise a Special Investigating Unit (SIU) probe into the operations of the National Skills Fund (NSF). The proclamation, signed by the President, initiates an extensive investigation into allegations of maladministration, misconduct, and potential financial mismanagement within the NSF, signalling a critical effort to restore transparency and public trust in the institution.

SIU to Investigate a Decade of Financial and Operational Activity

The investigation, as outlined in the proclamation, will cover a wide timeframe spanning more than a decade—from 1 January 2013 to 28 March 2025. During this period, the NSF is believed to have been involved in a series of procurement and contracting processes that are now under scrutiny. The SIU will assess whether these processes adhered to proper governance, regulatory frameworks, and ethical standards.

At the centre of the investigation are allegations of serious maladministration and improper or unlawful conduct by NSF officials, employees, service providers, and other stakeholders. Special focus will be placed on the Fund’s handling of skills development programmes, training initiatives, and the selection and management of implementing agents responsible for executing these projects.

This is not the first time concerns have been raised about the NSF. Previous reports from the Auditor-General of South Africa have highlighted questionable transactions and a lack of oversight within the organisation. The new investigation promises to delve deeper, with the goal of identifying systemic failures and holding individuals accountable where wrongdoing is found.

NSF Committed to Full Cooperation

In a media statement released on Tuesday, Dr. Nkabane, who also serves as the Executive Authority of the NSF, confirmed that a formal meeting between the SIU and NSF officials had already taken place. During this meeting, the SIU presented a letter of intent and briefed NSF leadership on the scope of the investigation and the entity’s expected role in facilitating it.

Dr. Nkabane underscored the NSF’s commitment to full legal compliance and institutional transparency. She stated that all relevant records, including information from prior internal investigations and audit reports, will be made available to the SIU.

“This we will do, not only because we are obliged by the law,” said the Minister, “but also because we believe it will allow the SIU to do its work with ease. We also believe this investigation and its outcomes will set the NSF on a new trajectory as it repositions itself as a catalytic change agent in our communities and the country at large.”

Reinforcing NSF’s Mandate in Skills Development

Minister Nkabane used the opportunity to reaffirm the vital role of the NSF in driving South Africa’s human capital development. Established to promote skills development across various economic sectors, the NSF has supported numerous training programmes aimed at reducing youth unemployment and equipping South Africans with market-relevant skills.

“The National Skills Fund plays an indispensable role in transforming the skills landscape of our country,” she said. “Despite the challenges we face, we remain committed to supporting initiatives that empower our youth and create opportunities for economic participation.”

She reiterated that the department's focus will remain on addressing critical skills shortages, fostering inclusive growth, and ensuring that public funds are used efficiently and ethically to serve the nation’s development priorities.

A Path Toward Institutional Renewal

While the investigation may cast a shadow over the NSF’s past activities, Minister Nkabane remains optimistic that this process will lead to much-needed institutional renewal. The findings are expected to inform future governance reforms and contribute to establishing stronger accountability mechanisms within the NSF and broader public institutions responsible for skills development.

This investigation is part of a broader government strategy to root out corruption, mismanagement, and inefficiency in public entities, especially those tasked with addressing unemployment and economic inequality. For the NSF, this moment could mark the beginning of a new chapter—one grounded in integrity, purpose, and meaningful impact.