Delhi High Court's Struggle: Addressing Judge Shortages Amidst Rising Vacancy Rates

The Delhi High Court recognized on Wednesday the pressing issue of its judge shortages, highlighting the challenge as atypical compared to standard public sector recruitments.

Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela addressed a PIL demanding an accelerated appointment process. They suggested leaving the matter to administrative and higher judicial consideration, with Additional Solicitor General Chetan Sharma noting related Supreme Court proceedings.

The petition, by advocate Amit Sahni, was withdrawn, and the court recorded a significant judge shortfall, functioning at 60% with 36 judges against a sanctioned 60. This deficit results from retirements and transfers, stressing the system and delaying justice delivery.

(With inputs from agencies.)