Left Menu

Delhi High Court's Struggle: Addressing Judge Shortages Amidst Rising Vacancy Rates

The Delhi High Court acknowledged its acute shortage of judges, which impacts justice delivery. A PIL calling for swift appointments was dismissed, as the court asserted the matter is under administrative and Supreme Court scrutiny. The court reported operating at 60% capacity due to retirements and inter-court transfers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-05-2025 18:47 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 18:47 IST
Delhi High Court's Struggle: Addressing Judge Shortages Amidst Rising Vacancy Rates
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court recognized on Wednesday the pressing issue of its judge shortages, highlighting the challenge as atypical compared to standard public sector recruitments.

Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela addressed a PIL demanding an accelerated appointment process. They suggested leaving the matter to administrative and higher judicial consideration, with Additional Solicitor General Chetan Sharma noting related Supreme Court proceedings.

The petition, by advocate Amit Sahni, was withdrawn, and the court recorded a significant judge shortfall, functioning at 60% with 36 judges against a sanctioned 60. This deficit results from retirements and transfers, stressing the system and delaying justice delivery.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migrants

U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migr...

 Global
2
Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

 Global
3
Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

 Global
4
U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explainable AI gains ground as key to safe clinical decision support

Next-gen threat intelligence: New GPT framework delivers scalable, explainable cyber risk monitoring

AI transforms global supply chains with precision, resilience and sustainability

Digital safety competence enhances critical thinking and AI self-efficacy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025