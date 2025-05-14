Heightened Security at Paradip Port: Pakistan Crew Aboard MT Siren II

The Odisha Police have tightened security at Paradip port after a ship, the MT Siren II, arrived with 21 Pakistani crew members onboard. The vessel, carrying crude oil for Indian Oil Corporation, made its way from South Korea via Singapore, officials reported on Wednesday.

Upon receiving information from the Immigration Department, the Marine Police, alongside the CISF, enhanced security protocols. Inspector Babita Dehuri confirmed these measures in response to the current military tensions between India and Pakistan, putting the port on high alert.

As a precaution, orders have been issued to prevent any crew members from disembarking during the unloading of crude oil. With evacuation ongoing, the ship is moored about 20 km offshore and is expected to set sail by tonight. Pakistani crew members are not permitted to leave the ship at this time, stated Jagatsinghpur SP Bhawani Sankar Udgata.

(With inputs from agencies.)