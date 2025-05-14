Maharashtra Government Accelerates Sand Distribution for Housing Schemes

Maharashtra's Revenue Minister, Chandrashekhar Bawankule, has directed officials to expedite the delivery of royalty receipts for free sand to housing scheme beneficiaries within eight days. This decision arises amid complaints of delayed distribution. The initiative aligns with Prime Minister Modi's sanctioning of 30 lakh houses for the state.

Bawankule chaired a review meeting to address concerns over the sand policy's implementation. He emphasized the importance of coordination between tehsildars and Block Development Officers, ensuring efficient receipt delivery through village development officers. District collectors are urged to consult with guardian ministers and local MLAs to allocate sand based on demand.

The Minister issued a stern warning against any lapses by officials, especially with the monsoon session approaching. In addition, permission for 50 new artificial sand crushers will be granted to address the sand shortage. The state also plans to collect royalties at map approval for minor mineral extraction for construction purposes.

