Diplomacy Over Borders: The Abduction Dilemma
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addressed the alleged abduction of farmer Ukil Barman from Cooch Behar by Bangladeshi nationals, emphasizing the issue needs diplomatic discussion. The incident followed the killing of a Bangladeshi smuggler by BSF. The focus remains on diplomatic talks to secure Barman's release.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee refrained from commenting on the delicate issue of a farmer's alleged abduction, suggesting it is a matter for government-level diplomatic discussion between India and Bangladesh.
The incident, occurring shortly after a Bangladeshi smuggler was shot by the BSF, has focused attention on border tensions. The chief minister clarified the state's priority is to ensure the safe return of Ukil Barman.
Authorities, including Chief Secretary Manoj Pant, have been mobilized to engage with relevant departments. Concerns remain high, with officials working diligently to negotiate Barman's release from a reported Bangladeshi jail.
