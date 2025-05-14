CFTC Commissioner Summer Mersinger Resigns After Three Years

In a surprising announcement on Wednesday, Summer Mersinger, one of the five commissioners at the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), revealed her plans to resign from her post.

After serving for three years, Mersinger confirmed that she will step down at the end of May, bringing her tenure to a close. Her decision marks a significant change within the commission's leadership structure.

Mersinger's departure has not yet been elaborated upon, leaving industry insiders speculating about her future endeavors and the potential impact on the CFTC's operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)