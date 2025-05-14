Rising North East Investor Summit Set to Propel Region as India’s Growth Engine

In a landmark event aimed at transforming India’s North Eastern Region (NER) into a global investment and development hub, the Union Minister of Communications and Minister for Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), Shri Jyotiraditya Scindia, chaired a high-profile press conference today to kick off the Rising North East Investor Summit 2025. The event served as a curtain raiser for what is being hailed as a transformative platform to spotlight the region’s vast untapped potential.

The press meet, held in New Delhi, was graced by several senior dignitaries, including Hon’ble Minister of State, Ministry of DoNER – Shri Sukanta Majumdar, Secretary, Ministry of DoNER – Shri Chanchal Kumar, Additional Director General, PIB – Ms. Manisha Verma, and Statistical Advisor to MDoNER – Shri Dharmvir Jha, along with other senior officials and stakeholders.

India’s North East: The New Growth Pivot

Addressing the media, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia emphasized the strategic importance of the North Eastern states in India’s future. Describing the region as "Ashta Lakshmi" — the eight jewels of India — he said, “The greatest potential for India in the future lies in our wonderful North Eastern regions. These states are no longer the periphery but are at the heart of India’s growth story.”

He highlighted how the Union Government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has made the development of the NER a top priority. “The Prime Minister's resolve, his commitment, his vision is to ensure that the North Eastern region becomes the pivot for India’s future growth as we journey towards the goal of Vikisit Bharat by 2047,” Scindia stated.

Massive Investments and Strategic Vision

Over the past decade, the NER has witnessed significant infrastructural development, policy focus, and strategic investment. Scindia revealed that nearly ₹1 lakh crore is being invested annually into the region through various arms of the government and private sector collaboration. This includes 10% of the gross budgetary support being earmarked for NER development.

“Whether it’s the tax devolution, the surge in infrastructure projects, or the drive from private entities — all have contributed to this transformation. We are no longer waiting for the future, we are building it,” the Minister declared.

He further added that the region's cultural richness, natural resource abundance, and its unique geographical positioning make it a gateway to Southeast Asia, setting the stage for it to become one of the most powerful economic corridors in the world.

A Platform for Vision 2047

Shri Scindia announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has consented to attend the main summit, underscoring the significance of the occasion. The summit will see participation from key ministries, Members of Parliament, diplomats, and Chief Ministers of all North Eastern states.

Shri Chanchal Kumar, Secretary, Ministry of DoNER, presented a comprehensive overview of the investment opportunities available in all eight North Eastern states — Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, and Tripura.

He highlighted a series of pre-summit promotional campaigns and roadshows held in major Indian cities — including Mumbai, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Guwahati, and New Delhi — which have together generated investment proposals exceeding ₹1 lakh crore. These roadshows have drawn interest from major industry leaders, venture capitalists, and international investors.

Foreign Interest and Diplomatic Outreach

In a major diplomatic boost, an Ambassadors' Meet was organized in partnership with the Ministry of External Affairs on April 15, 2025, at Sushma Swaraj Bhawan. The event saw participation from ambassadors and high commissioners representing over 75 countries. This marked a significant milestone in positioning the NER on the global investment map.

Numerous memoranda of understanding (MoUs) and letters of intent (LoIs) have already been signed, solidifying commitments worth over ₹1 lakh crore. These initiatives are aimed at turbocharging the investment ecosystem in the region and attracting long-term global partnerships.

Sectoral Focus and Strategic Opportunities

The Rising North East Investor Summit will focus on a range of high-potential sectors, including:

Tourism and Hospitality

Agro-Food Processing and Allied Industries

Textiles, Handloom, and Handicrafts

Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals

Education and Skill Development

Information Technology and ITeS

Infrastructure and Logistics

Energy (Renewables and Conventional)

Entertainment and Sports

These focus sectors are backed by recent infrastructure upgrades and targeted skill development programs, creating a business-friendly ecosystem that is ready for exponential growth.

Looking Ahead: North East as India’s Jewel

The Ministry of DoNER, in its Vision 2047 roadmap, envisions the NER as:

A Global Hub for Startups and Innovation

A Leading Exporter of Exotic Horticultural Products

The Crown Jewel of Indian Tourism

A Strategic Gateway to Southeast Asian Markets

The Rising North East Investor Summit 2025 thus stands as a testimony to India’s commitment to balanced regional development, sustainable economic growth, and inclusive prosperity. As the nation moves forward towards becoming a developed country by 2047, the North East is poised to emerge not just as a beneficiary of India’s progress — but as a driving force behind it.