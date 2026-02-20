Peak XV Raises $1.3 Billion for Dynamic Startups in India and APAC
Venture capital firm Peak XV has secured $1.3 billion for investments targeting startups and new-age companies in India and the Asia Pacific. With a continued focus on AI, fintech, and consumer sectors, the firm plans to extend into emerging fields like DeepTech, supporting innovative startups from inception to IPO.
Peak XV, a prominent venture capital firm, announced on Friday that it has secured a $1.3 billion capital commitment for investment in startups based in India and the Asia Pacific region. The significant funding boosts the firm's capacity to advance its core investment sectors such as AI, fintech, and consumer markets, while also branching out into emerging fields like DeepTech.
The capital injection is part of Peak XV's broader strategy to partner with exceptional founders aiming to create category-defining companies across India, APAC, and beyond, supporting enterprises from their initial stages through to IPO and long-term growth. The firm emphasizes its commitment to nurturing the founder ecosystem, recognizing its responsibility to both its Limited Partners (LPs) and the startups it backs.
'We are immensely grateful for the steadfast commitment from our Limited Partners,' said Shailendra Singh, Managing Director of Peak XV. 'Every fundraise represents a responsibility to our LPs and to the founder ecosystem, and we remain deeply committed to serving them.'
