High-Profile Bail Plea in Agra Suicide Case Stirs Legal Storm
The mother-in-law and sister-in-law of IT executive Manav Sharma, who allegedly committed suicide, have applied for bail at the Allahabad High Court. Arrested in March with his wife facing charges, they are currently jailed. A chargesheet in the case includes statements from 17 witnesses and family members.
The mother-in-law and sister-in-law of IT executive Manav Sharma have applied for bail in the Allahabad High Court. Arrested in March, the relatives of Sharma, who allegedly committed suicide, are currently behind bars after the court refused intervention against allegations made in an FIR.
Through their lawyer, Poonam Sharma, Manav's mother-in-law, and his sister-in-law, are seeking freedom as a chargesheet against them was filed in an Agra court, containing testimonies from 17 witnesses alongside the statements of Manav's family.
The case, hinging on an alleged suicide in February 2025, was not heard due to time limitations but is expected to proceed next week. The FIR accuses Manav's wife, father-in-law, mother-in-law, and sisters-in-law of abetment in his tragic death, following claims made in Manav's last video.
