Harvard Scientist Charged in Frog Embryo Smuggling Case

Kseniia Petrova, a Russian-born research associate at Harvard University, has been charged with attempting to smuggle frog embryo samples into the United States. The charges were announced by federal prosecutors in Boston, shortly after a Vermont judge heard arguments in a lawsuit filed by Petrova regarding her detention.

Following the charges, Petrova was relocated from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody to a local Louisiana jail. Her attorney, Gregory Romanovsky, criticized the timing of the move, which came before a scheduled bail hearing. He described the charges as meritless and an attempt to portray her as a criminal.

Petrova was initially detained in February amid the Trump administration's increased deportation efforts. Before the charges, officials indicated plans to deport her, despite her fear of returning to Russia due to her opposition to its war in Ukraine. Prosecutors allege she brought biological materials into the U.S. without declaring them, a claim her defense argues against.

