Left Menu

Harvard Scientist Charged in Frog Embryo Smuggling Case

Russian-born scientist Kseniia Petrova faces criminal charges for allegedly smuggling frog embryo samples into the U.S. Held in detention since February, she's accused amid Trump-era deportation efforts. Petrova's transfer to criminal custody, and her impending deportation to Russia, follow her protests against Russia's war in Ukraine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-05-2025 05:01 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 05:01 IST
Harvard Scientist Charged in Frog Embryo Smuggling Case

Kseniia Petrova, a Russian-born research associate at Harvard University, has been charged with attempting to smuggle frog embryo samples into the United States. The charges were announced by federal prosecutors in Boston, shortly after a Vermont judge heard arguments in a lawsuit filed by Petrova regarding her detention.

Following the charges, Petrova was relocated from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody to a local Louisiana jail. Her attorney, Gregory Romanovsky, criticized the timing of the move, which came before a scheduled bail hearing. He described the charges as meritless and an attempt to portray her as a criminal.

Petrova was initially detained in February amid the Trump administration's increased deportation efforts. Before the charges, officials indicated plans to deport her, despite her fear of returning to Russia due to her opposition to its war in Ukraine. Prosecutors allege she brought biological materials into the U.S. without declaring them, a claim her defense argues against.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

 United States
2
Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Response

Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Resp...

 Global
3
Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

 Global
4
New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explainable AI gains ground as key to safe clinical decision support

Next-gen threat intelligence: New GPT framework delivers scalable, explainable cyber risk monitoring

AI transforms global supply chains with precision, resilience and sustainability

Digital safety competence enhances critical thinking and AI self-efficacy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025