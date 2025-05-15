Assam Rifles Neutralize Militants in Intense Manipur Gunfight

An intense gunfight between Assam Rifles and militants in Manipur's Chandel district resulted in the death of at least 10 militants, officials reported.

The operation, initiated by specific intelligence reports about armed movements near New Samtal village close to the Indo-Myanmar border, is ongoing, according to authorities.

As units under the Spear Corps engaged, the confrontation escalated with suspected cadres. In a strategic response, Assam Rifles retaliated effectively, neutralizing the threat and recovering significant arms and ammunition. Further updates will be provided as the operation continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)