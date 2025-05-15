Assam Rifles Neutralize Militants in Intense Manipur Gunfight
At least 10 militants were killed in a gunfight with Assam Rifles in Manipur's Chandel district. An ongoing operation by the Eastern Command on intelligence-led movement of armed cadres led to a firefight with suspected militants near the Indo-Myanmar border, resulting in neutralization of 10 militants.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 15-05-2025 08:59 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 08:59 IST
- Country:
- India
An intense gunfight between Assam Rifles and militants in Manipur's Chandel district resulted in the death of at least 10 militants, officials reported.
The operation, initiated by specific intelligence reports about armed movements near New Samtal village close to the Indo-Myanmar border, is ongoing, according to authorities.
As units under the Spear Corps engaged, the confrontation escalated with suspected cadres. In a strategic response, Assam Rifles retaliated effectively, neutralizing the threat and recovering significant arms and ammunition. Further updates will be provided as the operation continues.
(With inputs from agencies.)
