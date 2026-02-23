Left Menu

Fake Ticket Examiner Nabbed in Railway Safety Operation

Northern Railway's Jammu Division staff caught a man impersonating a Ticket Examiner on a train in Kathua. His fake identity was discovered during questioning. The Railway Police have initiated an investigation. Officials underscore the importance of passenger safety and advise reporting any suspicious activity.

Updated: 23-02-2026 19:37 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 19:37 IST
In a significant recent development, the ticket checking staff of Northern Railway's Jammu Division apprehended a man impersonating a Travelling Ticket Examiner (TTE) on a train in Kathua district.

The suspect was caught while illegally inspecting tickets aboard the Shri Mata Vaishnodevi Katra-Hapa train. A vigilant member of the railway staff noticed the individual near Kathua station and questioned him, leading to the discovery of his fake identity card.

The accused has been handed over to the Kathua Government Railway Police, who have registered a case and begun an investigation into the fraudulent documents. Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Uchit Singhal applauded the attentive staff and emphasized the railways' commitment to passenger safety. Travellers are urged to report any suspicious activities immediately.

(With inputs from agencies.)

