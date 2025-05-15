Left Menu

Tragedy at Sea: The Sudden Sinking of the Superyacht Bayesian

A UK report revealed that strong winds likely caused the sinking of the superyacht Bayesian off Sicily in 2022, resulting in the death of tech tycoon Mike Lynch and six others. The yacht's vulnerabilities to high winds were not identified, leading to its tragic capsizing.

Updated: 15-05-2025 12:05 IST
Tragedy at Sea: The Sudden Sinking of the Superyacht Bayesian
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The superyacht Bayesian, which sank off the coast of Sicily last year, probably succumbed to powerful winds exceeding 117 kilometers per hour, according to a preliminary UK report.

The 56-meter luxury vessel was moored near Porticello, Palermo, when it capsized, tragically claiming the lives of British tech mogul Mike Lynch, his daughter Hannah, and five others.

The investigation revealed that the yacht's stability issues, unrecorded in its documentation, left it vulnerable to sudden gusts. Once the vessel tilted beyond an unmanageable angle, recovery was impossible, resulting in its quick submersion in the Mediterranean.

(With inputs from agencies.)

