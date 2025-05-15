Left Menu

New Era Dawns with Greater Bengaluru Governance Act Implementation

The Greater Bengaluru Governance Act, enacted on Thursday, enables the establishment of up to seven municipal corporations. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah stated that further discussion would determine the exact number. The Act also establishes the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) for coordination, with the CM serving as its chairperson.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 15-05-2025 16:56 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 16:56 IST
New Era Dawns with Greater Bengaluru Governance Act Implementation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Greater Bengaluru Governance Act, launched on Thursday, marks a significant shift in the administrative structure of Bengaluru. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced that the number of new municipal corporations would be decided post-discussion, signaling a potential reshaping of the city's governance framework.

Under the new legislation, the formation of up to seven municipal corporations is permissible, with sources indicating a likelihood of three. Until comprehensive implementation, existing Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) powers remain unaltered.

The Act introduces the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) for streamlined oversight, with 120 days set for its full establishment. The Chief Minister will act as the chairman, ensuring leadership continuity amid this administrative evolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

 United States
2
Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Response

Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Resp...

 Global
3
Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

 Global
4
New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hope at Home: How Bangladesh’s RAISE Project Is Rewriting the Jobs Story for Thousands

Kazakhstan’s Infrastructure Leap: Roads That Delivered Jobs and Renewed Optimism

Uncovering Ghana’s Informal Sector: A Study of Household and Enterprise Surveys

AI boosts accuracy in critical care nutrition monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025