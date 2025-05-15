New Era Dawns with Greater Bengaluru Governance Act Implementation
The Greater Bengaluru Governance Act, enacted on Thursday, enables the establishment of up to seven municipal corporations. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah stated that further discussion would determine the exact number. The Act also establishes the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) for coordination, with the CM serving as its chairperson.
The Greater Bengaluru Governance Act, launched on Thursday, marks a significant shift in the administrative structure of Bengaluru. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced that the number of new municipal corporations would be decided post-discussion, signaling a potential reshaping of the city's governance framework.
Under the new legislation, the formation of up to seven municipal corporations is permissible, with sources indicating a likelihood of three. Until comprehensive implementation, existing Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) powers remain unaltered.
The Act introduces the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) for streamlined oversight, with 120 days set for its full establishment. The Chief Minister will act as the chairman, ensuring leadership continuity amid this administrative evolution.
